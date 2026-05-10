Citadel Season 2 review: Priyanka Chopra’s show is sharper, but uneven performances drag it down

When Citadel first launched, it arrived carrying the weight of expectation that few streaming series could realistically satisfy. Marketed as one of the most ambitious and expensive spy thrillers ever produced, Amazon’s globe-spanning espionage drama often felt more interested in proving its scale than telling a compelling story. Season 2 changes that equation.

Season 2 brings Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane back into the world of Citadel as they are pulled into another dangerous mission. This time, Manticore is trying to use a powerful new technology that can control people’s minds and turn ordinary citizens into deadly assassins. The story is packed with betrayals, family drama, changing loyalties and fast-moving action across several countries.

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It is a lot to take in at times, and the show asks viewers to accept some far-fetched ideas. It tries to balance personal struggles with huge global threats, often all at once. Still, it moves at such a quick pace that there is hardly any time to stop and question the logic, which helps keep the story entertaining and engaging.

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Season 2 feels more self-aware.

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It understands that momentum is its greatest strength, and instead of pausing for self-congratulatory reveals, it leans into pace, action and spectacle. The result is a season that is significantly easier to watch, even when its plotting occasionally threatens to unravel under the weight of its own complexity.

Among the strongest elements this time is Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh.

She feels noticeably more assured in the role, and more importantly, the writing finally gives her room to inhabit the character rather than merely react to increasingly elaborate situations. In Season 1, Nadia often felt like she was being pushed through plot mechanics. Here, she is given greater control, emotional depth and sharper dramatic agency. Her performance grounds much of the series when the broader narrative threatens to spiral into excess.

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Stanley Tucci, meanwhile, remains an absolute delight to watch.

As Bernard Orlick, Tucci brings a level of precision and authority that consistently elevates every scene he appears in. There is an effortless command to his performance, the kind that makes even the most exposition-heavy sequences engaging. He carries himself with the confidence of an actor who fully understands the material’s absurdities and knows exactly how seriously to play them. At several points, he takes control of the show so completely that it feels as though the series has quietly shifted to centre itself around him.

Jack Reynor’s Hutch provides much-needed comic energy.

His performance injects levity into a series that can sometimes become oppressively serious. There is a physical presence to his portrayal that recalls Alan Ritchson’s work in Reacher — not necessarily in characterisation, but in sheer screen presence and movement. He brings enough charm to make even familiar action beats feel fresh.

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Richard Madden, however, remains one of the season’s weaker links.

As Mason Kane, his performance often feels strangely disengaged. Too often, he appears to be glaring blankly at the camera or his co-stars, as though sheer intensity might substitute for emotional complexity. It becomes difficult not to notice how static he feels compared with the energy surrounding him.

The world-building also remains messy.

The constant movement between countries gives the show visual scale, but it often feels less like coherent global storytelling and more like ticking destinations off a production checklist. Locations blur together, reducing what should feel expansive into something oddly repetitive.

Still, despite its flaws, Citadel Season 2 is undeniably entertaining.

It keeps viewers engaged, sustains enough narrative tension to make the stakes feel real, and maintains interest in what happens to its central characters. For all its unevenness, this is a far more watchable, self-aware and enjoyable outing than its predecessor — one that finally understands that in a series like this, speed and style matter just as much as espionage intrigue.

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