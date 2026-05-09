Citadel Season 2 to Love Insurance Kompany: New OTT releases to stream this week

The latest wave of OTT releases brings a packed mix of action thrillers, big-budget sequels and regional digital premieres across major streaming platforms, giving viewers plenty to choose from this week.

Take a look:

Dacoit (Prime Video)

Directed by Shaneil Deo, this action thriller reunites Adivi Sesh with Mrunal Thakur in a revenge-driven heist story. Sesh, known for his work in Major and Goodachari, leads the cast in what marks Deo's feature directorial debut. The film also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under Annapurna Studios, Dacoit combines high-octane action sequences with an emotionally charged narrative about characters seeking justice through an elaborate robbery scheme.

Advertisement

Lukkhe (Prime Video)

Set against Chandigarh’s underground rap culture, Lukkhe attempts to fuse music, crime and youth drama into a contemporary action-musical. The film stars rapper and performer King in a significant acting role, alongside Palak Tiwari and Raashii Khanna. King’s involvement is particularly notable as he transitions from chart-topping independent music to mainstream screen performance, bringing authenticity to the film’s rap-driven setting.

Advertisement

Citadel Season 2 (Prime Video)

The global spy franchise returns with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden reprising their roles. Created by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner, Citadel remains one of Prime Video’s most ambitious international productions. Chopra Jonas continues to anchor the series as one of India’s biggest crossover stars, while Madden brings his established action credentials following Bodyguard and Game of Thrones. The second season expands the espionage universe established in the first instalment, with creators doubling down on global-scale storytelling and interconnected spin-offs.

Advertisement

My Royal Nemesis (Netflix)

This fantasy romance K-drama offers a fresh twist on time-travel narratives by transporting a Joseon-era concubine (played by Lim Ji-yeon) into contemporary Seoul. The fish-out-of-water premise creates ample opportunity for both comedic moments and poignant cultural observations as the protagonist navigates modern technology, social norms, and relationships. She features in this drama opposite Heo Nam-joon.

Advertisement

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (Netflix)

Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is the highly successful 2026 sequel to the Malayalam dark comedy Bharathanatyam, continuing the saga of the late Bharathan Nair's chaotic family. Released in April 2026, the film shifts from the domestic comedy of the original into a high-stakes dark comedy thriller, as Sashi (Saiju Kurup) and his relatives find themselves entangled in a messy crime situation while attempting to settle family affairs in Sreekandapuram. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jagadish, the movie has been a major commercial hit, grossing over ₹38 crore and earning praise for its sharp wit and suspenseful pacing.

Advertisement

Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a 2026 mystery drama film directed by Olivia Newman, adapted from Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel of the same name. Released on Netflix on May 8, 2026, the story centers on Tova Sullivan (played by Sally Field), a stoic widow who works the night shift cleaning the Sowell Bay Aquarium to cope with the decades-old disappearance of her son. The emotional heart of the film lies in her unlikely friendship with Marcellus, a curmudgeonly Giant Pacific octopus voiced by Alfred Molina, who possesses a sharp human-like intelligence and becomes the key to uncovering the secrets of Tova's past. The narrative masterfully weaves together Tova’s quiet grief with the journey of Cameron (Lewis Pullman), a wayward young man searching for his own origins.

Advertisement

Also Read | Meet Marcellus the Octopus, the star of a new movie on Netflix

Love Insurance Kompany (Prime Video)

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is a 2026 Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy set in the year 2040, where a futuristic company offers insurance against heartbreak using predictive algorithms. The story follows "Vibe Vassey" (Pradeep Ranganathan), a man who values traditional romance, who finds himself at odds with the app’s creator, Suriyan (S.J. Suryah), after the technology deems him incompatible with his love interest, Dheema (Krithi Shetty). Released on April 10, 2026, the film features a high-energy soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander and vivid cinematography by Ravi Varman, though it met with mixed critical reception regarding its blend of futuristic themes and "old-school" storytelling.

Advertisement