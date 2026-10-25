Clayface eyes $24 million opening as DC horror film surges to No. 1 spot at the box office

DC’s latest experiment with a darker kind of superhero storytelling - Clayface - appears to be paying off at the box office.

Clayface leads the box office with a projected $24 million opening Clayface, the body horror thriller directed by James Watkins, is projected to collect between $24 million and $25 million in its opening weekend in North America, securing the top spot in early estimates.

According to Deadline, the film recorded $10.4 million on Friday, including previews, after generating $3.5 million from Thursday screenings. The performance was stronger than expected and puts the film on course for a respectable opening against its reported production budget of around $40 million.

TheWrap also reported an estimated $24 million domestic debut from 3,458 theatres, describing the result as a potential end to Warner Bros.’ recent theatrical struggles. The early figures suggest that audiences are willing to give DC a chance outside the familiar territory of conventional superhero blockbusters.

The competition is not far behind, however. A24’s You Can See Everything, which expanded its theatrical release in its second weekend, is tracking towards roughly $19 million. That makes the weekend more competitive than initially anticipated, even as Clayface holds the advantage in the early projections.

Clayface has one more reason to celebrate The box office is only part of the story. Clayface has earned an A- CinemaScore from opening-night audiences, matching the grade received by James Gunn’s Superman. For a graphic body horror film, the response is particularly encouraging

According to Deadline, moviegoers aged 18 to 34 accounted for 73% of the audience. Hispanic and Latino viewers represented 35%, while Caucasian moviegoers accounted for 36%. The South and South Central regions of the United States also performed above expectations.

TheWrap reported that the film had received positive early audience and critic responses, adding to the signs that its unconventional approach is connecting with viewers.

Still, opening-weekend projections can change as more ticket sales come in, and the film’s longer-term performance will depend on whether it can sustain that interest beyond its first few days.

More about Clayface Based on the DC Comics character, Clayface follows Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, an actor whose life changes after a mobster disfigures him. Desperate to restore his appearance, Hagen turns to a scientist, played by Naomi Ackie, whose treatment transforms his body into clay.

The procedure gives him a chance to regain his former face, but it comes at a cost. As Hagen pursues revenge, his grip on reality begins to unravel and he struggles to recognise himself.

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The film also stars David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan. Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini wrote the screenplay, while Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran are among its producers.