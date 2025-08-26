'Clear invasion of privacy': Alia Bhatt fumes as videos of under construction home gets circulated online sans consent

“There is clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue”: Alia Bhatt posted on her Instagram account, expressing anger after videos of her and Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction home in Mumbai, went viral on social media.

“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home,” Alia wrote on Instagram, adding that capturing videos of the same and circulating them without the owner's consent is “clear invasion of privacy.”

Alia Bhatt's post on Instagram

What do the viral videos show? For months now, fans have spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor making quiet visits to their much-talked-about bungalow in Pali Hill — often with little Raha in tow, or accompanied by Neetu Kapoor.

Located on the site of Raj Kapoor’s legendary Krishna Raj property, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's bungalow has been three years in the making, and is worth ₹250 crore.

Recently, a video of the under-construction house went viral, sparking rumours that the couple had already moved in.

Putting an end to the speculation, Alia issued the strongly worded statement on Tuesday, condemning the circulation of the videos without the actor-couple's consent, calling it a clear invasion of her family’s privacy.

Alia ‘politely taught them a lesson’? Netizens weigh in Alia Bhatt's Instagram post has already received over one lakh likes, with may netizens voicing their support for the actress.

“And people wonder why Virat Kohli shifted to London,” one user posted.

“Alia politely taught them a lesson and I think that's not wrong at all,” commented a second person.

“As priyanka said, if 90 percent of their lives is of the public,10 percent needs to theirs.. and that's no wrong,” wrote another user.

Alia concluded her post, leaving a question for social media users: “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request — if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you.”