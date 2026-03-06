‘Clicked accidentally’: Yami Gautam defends Instagram activity, addresses controversy over post dissing Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who recently appeared in courtroom drama Haq, came down heavily on the online chatter around her recent social media activity. Eagle-eyed internet users were quick to notice that the Article 370 actress had “liked” an Instagram Reel. The twist in the plot is that the post seemed to criticise Kriti’s win for her performance in 'Tere Ishk Mein'.

Yami Gautam's reaction to the post dissing Kriti Sanon's recent acting award win sparked row. This ignited discussions online as cinephiles deliberated upon the most deserving actress. When Yami realised the controversy she had mistakenly unleashed, she dropped a clarification on X.

‘Clicked accidentally,’ Yami Gautam admits mistake Defending her recent Instagram activity, in a lengthy post Yami Gautam wrote, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”

Lashing out at netizens, she wrote, “Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on."

Responding to the speculation, she added, “In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that.”

Concluding the post, she dismissed allegations that her recent activity was a PR stunt and noted that she does not have a PR team. “Have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work,” she wrote.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yami Gautam had said, “You try everything, and it still doesn't work. So, I've stopped seeking any kind of validation.”

Yami Gautam's upcoming movie Yami Gautam is expected to make a special appearance in the most awaited Ranveer Singh movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Directed by Yami's husband, Aditya Dhar, it is scheduled to release on 19 March.

