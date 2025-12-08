CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hails Guwahati as 'hub for concert economy' ahead of Post Malones Northeast performance

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): Ahead of Post Malone's debut Northeast performance in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opened up on the region emerging as a "hub for concert economy."

Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma revealed that the concert has been sponsored without the government's funding.

"This entire program is being sponsored outside a government agency. Initially, we thought that the government would put money into it. But now, because of the response from various private sponsors, there is no requirement for the Assam government to put money into it. Maybe a small amount we have to put in, but the majority of the funds have been raised through sponsorship," he said.

Sarma also highlighted how the concert is set to witness audiences from the US and the UK, further adding, "We used to go to Shillong, but this time people from Shillong, Nagaland and Itanagar are coming. After 4-5 such shows, I think Guwahati can emerge as a hub for the concert economy like Shillong."

The solo headline show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation in collaboration with the Government of Assam.

On the back of the MoU between BookMyShow and the Assam Tourism department, Post Malone's exclusive Guwahati performance marks the first major milestone of the partnership, opening the doors for more national and international acts and strengthening the region's live entertainment ecosystem.

Post Malone's performance is set to take place on Monday, December 8, at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, marking his first performance in the region.

The venue features a global-standard setup with over 300 intelligent lighting units for powerful visuals, exceptional audio clarity with uniform coverage across all audience zones and full LED and special-effects support as required by the international touring team. An extended thrust runway and a dedicated stage positioned close to the General Admission section create more opportunities for dynamic artist-fan interaction.