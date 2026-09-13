CM Vijay makes quick exit after briefly seen with Trisha at Le Mans race in London, hugs Ajith | Watch

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently united with actor Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Circuit on Saturday. The special occasion is now grabbing even more attention as the CM has been spotted with actor Trisha Krishnan, with whom he is rumoured to be romantically involved.

Vijay hugs Ajith in iconic moment The CM is currently in the UK on an official state visit to attract foreign investment and inspect world-class sports facilities for Tamil Nadu's proposed Motor Sports City near Chennai. He attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup as the official special guest and waved the ceremonial green flag for the 44-car grid.

He cheered for his friend and colleague Ajith Kumar, who was competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category under his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

In a now viral moment, Vijay was seen running up to hug Ajith.

Trisha and CM Vijay spotted Even an inside video of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan has emerged online. Both were seen enjoying the race as they stood together from the stands. As the camera briefly caught them together, the CM swiftly moved back, giving fans only a few seconds to spot them together.

While CM Vijay wore a brownish jacket for the event, Trisha opted for a red leather jacket.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna was also with Vijay and Trisha.

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What is Trisha doing in London? Besides Trisha Krishnan, Radhika Sarathkumar was also spotted at the circuit.

Sarathkumar had previously dropped a selfie with Trisha from London, extending best wishes to Ajith for his race. The duo are reportedly on a film shoot in London.

Sharing the picture online, Radhika wrote, "Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend."

Ajith on CM Vijay's visit at Silverstone "I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for taking time off his busy schedule to visit us at Silverstone," Ajith told reporters before the race.

"We have been colleagues in the film industry for 34 years, and I am so happy for him in his new journey. We extended the invitation so he could see firsthand what infrastructure and logistics it takes to bring events like this to Chennai. My wish is to see us all race back home in India soon," he added.