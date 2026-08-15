CM Vijay receives salute from Trisha as she joins his parents at Independence day celebration in Chennai. Watch

On Saturday, CM C Joseph Vijay hoisted the National flag during the Independence Day celebration which took place at the state Secretariat in Fort St. George, Chennai. It was attended by several people including his parents Chandrasekhar and Shoba and actress Trisha Krishnan. Interestingly, it was his first flag-hoisting ceremony as the state CM.

Trisha salutes CM Vijay from first row Several visuals from the Independence day event have now surfaced online. One of them is grabbing the maximum attention of netizens where Vijay received salutes from his parents as well as Trisha Krishnan among the attendees.

The TVK leader was seen greeting everyone with folded hands.

Trisha joins CM Vijay's parents Trisha Krishnan was seated next to Chandrasekhar. For the event, she opted for a traditional look in a yellow saree. She was seen in the front row alongside her mother.

TN CM's speech after first flag-hoisting ceremony At the 80th Independence day event, Vijay delivered a strong speech. Talking about corruption-free Tamil Nadu, the CM said, "I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government. We are in mission mode to achieve a corruption-free government and want our people to develop zero tolerance towards corruption and we appeal to our officials and the people of the state to make it corruption-free."

On the occasion, Vijay's father Chandrasekhar shared with news agency ANI, “It is the happiest moment... His Target is to give good governance. By the next Independence Day, he will fulfill it. It's a proud moment for me.”

“No compromise in public life” In his speech, CM Vijay also said that forces and conspiracies against his government will be defeated.

"There must never be any compromise in public life. The welfare of the people is the most important thing. It is on that basis that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has been functioning. On that same basis, we also maintain administrative cooperation with the Central government regarding people-welfare schemes. But at the same time, when it comes to Tamil Nadu's principles, the TVK government will always oppose decisions that go against state rights as well as policy decisions that go against Tamil Nadu. There is no second thought about that."

He also mentioned about multiple ongoing and upcoming initiatives, including waiving agricultural crop loans worth over ₹5,932 crore, allocating funds for Kuruvai paddy cultivation, and launching the Jal Jeevan water supply project, reported PTI.

He reiterated his commitment towards achieving 1.5 trillion dollars economy by 2036.