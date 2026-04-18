Madonna stuns Coachella crowd with surprise duet during Sabrina Carpenter’s headline set

Pop icon Madonna made an unannounced return to the Coachella stage in 2026, appearing during Sabrina Carpenter’s headline set, marking her first performance at the festival in nearly a decade.

Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Madonna as the guest for Coachella During her Weekend 2 headline show on Friday night, Sabrina Carpenter surprised the audience by inviting 67-year-old Madonna on stage. The pair performed ‘Vogue’, ‘Like a Prayer’, and debuted a new, unreleased track from Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II, scheduled for release on 3 July.

Also Read | Coachella 2026 kicks off with Sabrina Carpenter's performance

They recreated Madonna’s signature poses and brought a gospel-style energy to the 1989 hit, while Carpenter changed through a series of glittering looks, from white wings to purple lingerie. After the show, Carpenter shared her admiration online, calling Madonna “amazing” and expressing her respect.

The collaboration extended the set by around 10 minutes and drew strong reactions from fans, who described the cross-generational moment as historic.

Fans react The appearance came midway through Carpenter’s set, with Madonna emerging to loud cheers from the crowd. Audience reaction was immediate and intense, with one attendee describing the moment as: “EVERYBODY CHEERED EVERYBODY SCREAMED (sic)”. The two artists performed a duet of Madonna’s 1989 hit ‘Like A Prayer’, a collaboration that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

Social media reactions highlighted the unexpected pairing. “I am unwell! Madonna x Sabrina singing Like A Prayer was not on my bingo card (sic),” read one widely shared post. Another noted the contrast in ages between the two performers, stating: “madonna (67) looking the same age as sabrina carpenter (26) at coachella with her strong knees (sic)”.

During the set, Carpenter also referenced Madonna’s personality in a brief exchange on stage, saying “she’s very stubborn”, to which Madonna appeared to agree without hesitation, drawing laughter from the audience.

Also Read | Madonna teams up with Shawn Levy for Netflix series on her life

The performance coincided with renewed activity from Madonna, who recently released a new single titled ‘I Feel So Free’, part of her upcoming album Confessions II. The track signals a continuation of her long-running influence in pop music, even as she revisits major live stages.

Terry Crews, Geena Davis, and Susan Sarandon also surprise fans with their appearances Carpenter’s Coachella set included several other high-profile moments. Actor Terry Crews made a surprise appearance, joining her on stage in a segment that blended music and performance.

Audience reactions to his cameo ranged from amusement to disbelief, with one comment reading: “Sabrina Carpenter bringing out Terry Crews to strip is just unserious (sic)”. Another added: “terry crews singing a thousand miles while flexing his chest um hello (sic)”.

In addition, actor Geena Davis appeared during a themed segment. In week one of Coachella, that bit was essayed by Susan Sarandon.

Their presence drew strong reactions online, including: “the fact that susan sarandon and geena davis play THELMA AND LOUISE?!?! LIKE DO YOU GUYS GET HOW ICONIC THIS IS!!!!! #sabchella” and “GEENA DAVIS SPECIAL GUEST… WE GOT THELMA AND LOUISE IN 2026 ON THE COACHELLA MAIN STAGE”.