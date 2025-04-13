Coachella drama: Kylie Jenner puts arms around Timothée Chalamet, steals kisses ahead of Travis Scott’s set

Coachella 2025 is here which means every day a new celebrity will be seen grooving the crowd amid their fans. The latest spotting happened when lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet walked in holding hands on the second day of Coachella.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Coachella Packing PDA, the two couldn't keep their hands off each other as they attended Charlie XCX's set on the same day when Stormi's dad, Kylie's ex Travis Scott was set to perform at the fest. Several pictures and videos of Kylie Jenner and Timothée have surfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

In them, Kylie and Timothée were seen waiting in queue and holding each other close. They kissed, held hands and got intimate while being surrounded by the crowd at the California event.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kiss at Coachella 2025 While attending Charli XCX's performance, Kylie and Timothée shared a warm, long hug, followed by passionate kisses. Both were seen grooving to the songs as they cheered and sang, painting the town red.

While Coachella attendees are known for their extravagant outfits, this time Kylie and her beau, actor Timothée kept it casual and realistic. While Kylie wore a white cropped t-shirt with white baggy pants, the Dune actor opted for a plain brown tee with black half pants. Both were wearing caps and sunglasses while Timothée carried a bag pack.

Internet reacts to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Coachella before Travis Scott's show Their videos and pictures from the festival have now gone viral. Commenting on them, a fan wrote on X, “Love how whenever I see Kylie and Timothee somewhere public it’s like they completely forget where they are and that there are still other people around them they just enjoy each other and I think that’s so CUTE (sic).”

“This looks like the warmest, most loving, comforting and safe hug ever... Timothée and Kylie I’m genuinely so happy for you,” added another.

Someone posted, “That's real love.” Meanwhile, another one shared a meme with the caption: “How I imagine Timothee and Kylie are next to each other watching Travis rn (sic).” “Kylie Jenner gone be in the crowd with Timothée Chalamet while her baby's daddy Travis Scott on stage… And didn't they meet at Coachella?? Chile,” shared yet another user.

It is not known yet if the couple indeed stayed back for Travis' set or left after Charlie XCX's performance.