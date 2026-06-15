Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika's film sells over 12K tickets after A certificate

Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited Cocktail 2 is all set to hit the theatre screens this week. Ahead of the release, the comedy-drama-romance has managed to sell 12,116 tickets for 3,839 shows across India for day 1.

Cocktail 2 advance booking As per the latest update, Cocktail 2 has opened its advance book on a slower note, earning ₹49.14 lakh. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to premiere with ₹1.80 crore on day 1.

For the unversed, these are early estimates and are subject to change.

Cocktail 2 buzz state wise For Cocktail 2 advance booking, Delhi has emerged as the film's strongest market for Day 1, raking in ₹12.43 lakh from 606 shows, including blocked seats of ₹49.48 lakh. It is followed by Maharashtra with advance booking of ₹11.20 lakh from 759 shows, whereas Gujarat recorded ₹4.90 lakh from 689 shows despite relatively low occupancy rates. Among other key circuits, Rajasthan has registered ₹4.51 lakh, Telangana ₹3.75 lakh and Karnataka ₹3.33 lakh in terms of pre-release sales.

The film's advance sales remain concentrated in a few urban centres, with most states reporting occupancy levels in the 0-4% range so far. States such as Punjab ( ₹1.16 lakh), West Bengal ( ₹1.44 lakh), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹1.29 lakh) and Uttar Pradesh ( ₹1.04 lakh) have contributed moderate advances, whereas smaller markets like Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are yet to show significant momentum.

About Cocktail 2: Plot, makers, runtime Cocktail 2 promises a chaotic love triangle between three friends.

The almost three-minute trailer of the film gave a sneek-pea into the confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon).

In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling and exploring their friendship and different aspects of their relationship.

In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon was seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor was seemingly in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna. The situation takes a turn when both women starts fighting over Kapoor.

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel of the 2012 film Cocktail, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

It is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg, under the banner of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Cocktail 2 received an adults Only certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The official runtime of the film is 150 minutes, which translates to 2 hours and 30 minutes, making it a slightly longer film than the original 2012 film was 146 minutes. Interestingly, it had a family-friendly U/A certificate.

Talking about the film, Kriti Sanon opened up about her prep for the film. Playing the role of Ally, she is seen in her toned physique.

She said that she followed a strict diet to get into shape in order to fully embody her character.

Speaking about it at the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon told reporters, "For the first time in my life I was on a strict diet and that too in Italy. I think Shahid can vouch for a fact that I was extremely cranky and hangry all the time. I mean everything was worth it."