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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika, Shahid-Kriti Sanon's film crosses ₹75 crore worldwide, beats Deva

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Deva and trailing behind O'Romeo. The film has wrapped up its opening weekend.

Sneha Biswas
Updated22 Jun 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika, Shahid-Kriti Sanon's film heading towards <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore mark worldwide.
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika, Shahid-Kriti Sanon's film heading towards ₹100 crore mark worldwide.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Cocktail 2, wrapped up its opening weekend on a successful note. The film witnessed its highest single-day collection on day 3, raking in 17.75 crore net. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Cocktail 2 continued its box office run on Sunday, marking a 9.2 per cent growth from its previous day's earnings of 16.25 crore. The film was screened across 10,462 shows, taking its India net total to 47.50 crore. Considering taxes, India's gross collections now stand at 57 crore.

Also Read | ‘Cocktail 2’ review: Homi Adajania's film is maddeningly lightweight

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film also maintained momentum in overseas markets, earning 4 crore gross on Day 3. This pushed its worldwide collection to 19.25 crore gross. Considering domestic business, Cocktail 2's worldwide collections climbed to 76.25 crore on day 3.

Cocktail 2 beats Deva, trails behind O'Romeo

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of his previous release, Deva ( 56.32 crore). It is now trailing behind his yet another 2026 release, O'Romeo, which made a total business of 110.81 crore worldwide.

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With a healthy weekend trend both domestically and overseas, Cocktail 2 has now entered its first Monday, which will decide the fate of the film for the rest of the week.

Also Read | O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film outpaces Deva, Jersey

Collection recap

Cocktail 2 has so far recorded a steady upward trend at the Indian box office. The film was released on 19 June, collecting 13.50 crore net on day 1. The film grew to 16.25 crore net on Saturday and further improved to 17.75 crore net on Sunday, with occupancy rising from 21 per cent on Friday to 29 per cent by the end of the first weekend. The film's three-day India net collection now stands at 47.50 crore, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.

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Also Read | Why did Cocktail 2 take 14 years? Shahid Kapoor shares reason behind the delay

Expert says…

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Cocktail 2 has hit 50 crore on Sunday.

He took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “#Cocktail2 hits a HALF-CENTURY in its opening weekend... The film performed best on Saturday and Sunday, with urban centres contributing handsomely to its business, while the youth audience has embraced it wholeheartedly. In fact, one can count on one's fingers the number of films released in 2026 that have crossed the 50 cr mark in their opening weekend... #Cocktail2 is one of them. All eyes are now on the make-or-break Monday business. #Cocktail2 [Week 1] Fri 14.10 cr, Sat 17.15 cr, Sun 18.85 cr. Total: 50.10 cr.”

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Cocktail 2 revolves around a love triangle between three people, touching upon friendship, relationship and complex emotions. It is directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of their production houses, Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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