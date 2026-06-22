Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika, Shahid-Kriti Sanon's film crosses ₹75 crore worldwide, beats Deva

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Cocktail 2, wrapped up its opening weekend on a successful note. The film witnessed its highest single-day collection on day 3, raking in ₹17.75 crore net. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Cocktail 2 continued its box office run on Sunday, marking a 9.2 per cent growth from its previous day's earnings of ₹16.25 crore. The film was screened across 10,462 shows, taking its India net total to ₹47.50 crore. Considering taxes, India's gross collections now stand at ₹57 crore.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide The film also maintained momentum in overseas markets, earning ₹4 crore gross on Day 3. This pushed its worldwide collection to ₹19.25 crore gross. Considering domestic business, Cocktail 2's worldwide collections climbed to ₹76.25 crore on day 3.

Cocktail 2 beats Deva, trails behind O'Romeo The Shahid Kapoor-starrer has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of his previous release, Deva ( ₹56.32 crore). It is now trailing behind his yet another 2026 release, O'Romeo, which made a total business of ₹110.81 crore worldwide.

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With a healthy weekend trend both domestically and overseas, Cocktail 2 has now entered its first Monday, which will decide the fate of the film for the rest of the week.

Collection recap Cocktail 2 has so far recorded a steady upward trend at the Indian box office. The film was released on 19 June, collecting ₹13.50 crore net on day 1. The film grew to ₹16.25 crore net on Saturday and further improved to ₹17.75 crore net on Sunday, with occupancy rising from 21 per cent on Friday to 29 per cent by the end of the first weekend. The film's three-day India net collection now stands at ₹47.50 crore, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest.

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Also Read | Why did Cocktail 2 take 14 years? Shahid Kapoor shares reason behind the delay

Expert says… Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Cocktail 2 has hit ₹50 crore on Sunday.

He took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “#Cocktail2 hits a HALF-CENTURY in its opening weekend... The film performed best on Saturday and Sunday, with urban centres contributing handsomely to its business, while the youth audience has embraced it wholeheartedly. In fact, one can count on one's fingers the number of films released in 2026 that have crossed the ₹ 50 cr mark in their opening weekend... #Cocktail2 is one of them. All eyes are now on the make-or-break Monday business. #Cocktail2 [Week 1] Fri 14.10 cr, Sat 17.15 cr, Sun 18.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.10 cr.”

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Cocktail 2 revolves around a love triangle between three people, touching upon friendship, relationship and complex emotions. It is directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of their production houses, Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.