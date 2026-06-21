Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film to hit ₹35 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's just-released film, Cocktail 2, is about to wrap up its opening weekend on Sunday, day 3. So far, the film is heading towards the ₹35 crore mark in India, picking up momentum after an average opening business.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 As per early estimates, Cocktail 2 minted ₹4.95 crore net on day 3 so far from morning shows. Going by the pace, the film is expected to cross ₹35 crore by afternoon shows across India and even ₹40 crore by the end of the day. The film is being screened across 4,912 domestic shows.

Cocktail 2 premiered in theatres on Friday, collecting ₹13.50 crore on day 1. The film raked in ₹16.25 crore on Saturday. The film added a little less than ₹5 crore on Sunday as of the latest update, taking its total India net collection to ₹34.70 crore. With India's gross collections standing at ₹41.54 crore so far, the final Sunday figures will decide the fate of the film before the weekdays.

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Cocktail 2 likely to cross ₹ 50 crore on opening weekend Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented on the business so far on X. He predicted the film would cross ₹50 crore in India on Sunday, June 21.

He wrote, “#Cocktail2 has a solid Saturday, with urban centres driving its business... The youth, especially across the key metros and larger cities, has embraced the film, which explains the healthy jump in collections on Day 2.”

“The bigger centres are expected to post impressive numbers on Sunday as well... The response beyond the metros remains limited, but if these centres/circuits show stronger momentum on Sunday, the weekend total will receive a significant boost. Going by the current trends, a weekend total in the vicinity of ₹ 50 cr+ is comfortably within reach – an admirable start for the film,” he added.

About Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 is the standalone, spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The latest release is helmed by director Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

The Live Mint review of Cocktail 2 read: “This is pure male fantasy, hapless unshaven man thrown by devoted girlfriend into the arms of tangoing hottie. Homi Adajania directed the 2012 film as well as this one, and though the setup is similar, there's a palpable change in attitude that can be put down to the differences between Ali's conception of love, sex and gender politics and Ranjan's (Tarun Jain is co- writer). While the original wasn't any kind of classic, its sexiness felt freer, more charged with possibility. Here it's forced and oddly conservative. The line in the trailer proposing a threesome got a lot of attention, but the film can barely bring itself to show people kissing.”