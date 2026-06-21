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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film to hit ₹35 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 was released on 19 June. It is predicted to cross 50 crore today by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Jun 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2.
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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's just-released film, Cocktail 2, is about to wrap up its opening weekend on Sunday, day 3. So far, the film is heading towards the 35 crore mark in India, picking up momentum after an average opening business.

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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

As per early estimates, Cocktail 2 minted 4.95 crore net on day 3 so far from morning shows. Going by the pace, the film is expected to cross 35 crore by afternoon shows across India and even 40 crore by the end of the day. The film is being screened across 4,912 domestic shows.

Cocktail 2 premiered in theatres on Friday, collecting 13.50 crore on day 1. The film raked in 16.25 crore on Saturday. The film added a little less than 5 crore on Sunday as of the latest update, taking its total India net collection to 34.70 crore. With India's gross collections standing at 41.54 crore so far, the final Sunday figures will decide the fate of the film before the weekdays.

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Also Read | Why did Cocktail 2 take 14 years? Shahid Kapoor shares reason behind the delay

Cocktail 2 likely to cross 50 crore on opening weekend

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented on the business so far on X. He predicted the film would cross 50 crore in India on Sunday, June 21.

He wrote, “#Cocktail2 has a solid Saturday, with urban centres driving its business... The youth, especially across the key metros and larger cities, has embraced the film, which explains the healthy jump in collections on Day 2.”

“The bigger centres are expected to post impressive numbers on Sunday as well... The response beyond the metros remains limited, but if these centres/circuits show stronger momentum on Sunday, the weekend total will receive a significant boost. Going by the current trends, a weekend total in the vicinity of 50 cr+ is comfortably within reach – an admirable start for the film,” he added.

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About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is the standalone, spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Also Read | Cocktail 2 review: Did Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film live up to prequel's hype?

The latest release is helmed by director Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

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The Live Mint review of Cocktail 2 read: “This is pure male fantasy, hapless unshaven man thrown by devoted girlfriend into the arms of tangoing hottie. Homi Adajania directed the 2012 film as well as this one, and though the setup is similar, there's a palpable change in attitude that can be put down to the differences between Ali's conception of love, sex and gender politics and Ranjan's (Tarun Jain is co- writer). While the original wasn't any kind of classic, its sexiness felt freer, more charged with possibility. Here it's forced and oddly conservative. The line in the trailer proposing a threesome got a lot of attention, but the film can barely bring itself to show people kissing.”

Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldnt independently verify the claims.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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