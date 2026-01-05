Cocktail 2 likely to hit screens in September 2026; internet reacts to Shahid–Kriti–Rashmika pairing

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Bollywood films of 2026. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about official dates, fresh reports suggest the film’s theatrical release window may now be clearer.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the romantic drama is likely to arrive in cinemas in September 2026. The timing, the report claims, has been planned to maintain a comfortable gap from Shahid Kapoor’s earlier release, O’ Romeo, which is scheduled to hit theatres in February.

Why September Works For Cocktail 2 Trade sources quoted by the publication said the six-month gap was a conscious call. The idea was to avoid overlap between two very different films featuring the same lead actor.

“O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are poles apart. The makers didn’t want them stepping on each other’s toes,” a source said, adding that audiences need time to move on from one character before embracing another. From a box office perspective, September is also seen as a relatively open window, giving the film room to carve out its own identity.

Film Nears Completion, Music In Focus Production on Cocktail 2 is said to be in its final stages. While filming is largely wrapped up, the team is currently focusing on post-production, particularly the music.

“The narrative cut is more or less ready. Right now, maximum attention is on the songs — the sound mix, arrangements and how they flow within the film,” the source said, underlining that music plays a central role in the Cocktail franchise.

What We Know About Cocktail 2 So Far Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is being positioned as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The script has been penned by Luv Ranjan, though plot details remain under wraps.

The original Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, explored a modern urban love triangle and went on to achieve cult status, especially for its soundtrack and contemporary take on relationships.

Internet Buzz Around The Film News of a possible September release has already sparked chatter online. Fans are particularly curious about the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, with many social media users calling it an “unexpected but exciting” cast. Others are eager to see whether Cocktail 2 can recreate the emotional resonance and musical magic of the first film.

