Cocktail 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film

Cocktail 2 OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 is slowly inching towards the ₹100 crore mark in India after hitting the same milestone worldwide. The film completes its first week run at the box office today. Amid the mixed response to the film, speculations around its OTT release have left netizens curious.

Cocktail 2 on OTT Just like other Bollywood films, Cocktail 2 is set to arrive on OTT soon. After wrapping up its theatrical run, the romance-drama will be streaming online. It is expected to mark its OTT debut following a gap of six to eight weeks. Considering its release on 19 June, the film is expected to arrive on OTT sometime in August.

Cocktail 2 will make its OTT premiere on Netflix, its official digital partner. However, the makers and the OTT giant are yet to announce an official release date for the OTT debut.

Cocktail 2 story Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The latest release is a standalone story with a new set of characters, offering a fresh take on friendship, romance and chaos between a love triangle.

It follows the story of Kunal and Diya, a couple whose relationship is tested after the arrival of a free-spirited Ally who becomes their friend.

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Cocktail 2 at box office The film opened to a lukewarm response despite performing better than the prequel at the ticket window. Cocktail 2 opened to ₹13.50 crore net business domestically, before peaking on its opening weekend. It earned ₹16.25 crore net on its first Saturday, followed by ₹17.75 crore net on its first Sunday.

Cocktail 2 saw a dip on Monday, minting ₹6.75 crore net, but maintained the momentum at the box office until the first Wednesday when it hit ₹5.25 crore. On day 7, the film opened on a weaker note, raking in ₹1.76 crore till the afternoon shows, as per Sacnilk.

Talking about the business made by the film, film industry analyst Taran Adarsh predicted an exciting clash between Cocktail 2 and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle at the box office next week.

Adarsh posted on X: “#Cocktail2 is maintaining well at key centres and remains on track for a strong Week 1 total... All eyes are now on Weekend 2, when it will face a strong competitor in #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg.

The Live Mint review of Cocktail 2 called the film a ‘pure male fantasy.’