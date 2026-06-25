Cocktail 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film

Cocktail 2 OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 is slowly inching towards the ₹100 crore mark in India after hitting the same milestone worldwide. The film completes its first week run at the box office today. Amid the mixed response to the film, speculations around its OTT release have left netizens curious.

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Cocktail 2 on OTT Just like other Bollywood films, Cocktail 2 is set to arrive on OTT soon. After wrapping up its theatrical run, the romance-drama will be streaming online. It is expected to mark its OTT debut following a gap of six to eight weeks. Considering its release on 19 June, the film is expected to arrive on OTT sometime in August.

Cocktail 2 will make its OTT premiere on Netflix, its official digital partner. However, the makers and the OTT giant are yet to announce an official release date for the OTT debut.

Cocktail 2 story Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The latest release is a standalone story with a new set of characters, offering a fresh take on friendship, romance and chaos between a love triangle.

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It follows the story of Kunal and Diya, a couple whose relationship is tested after the arrival of a free-spirited Ally who becomes their friend.

Also Read | Why did Cocktail 2 take 14 years? Shahid Kapoor shares reason behind the delay

Cocktail 2 at box office The film opened to a lukewarm response despite performing better than the prequel at the ticket window. Cocktail 2 opened to ₹13.50 crore net business domestically, before peaking on its opening weekend. It earned ₹16.25 crore net on its first Saturday, followed by ₹17.75 crore net on its first Sunday.

Cocktail 2 saw a dip on Monday, minting ₹6.75 crore net, but maintained the momentum at the box office until the first Wednesday when it hit ₹5.25 crore. On day 7, the film opened on a weaker note, raking in ₹1.76 crore till the afternoon shows, as per Sacnilk.

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Talking about the business made by the film, film industry analyst Taran Adarsh predicted an exciting clash between Cocktail 2 and Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle at the box office next week.

Adarsh posted on X: “#Cocktail2 is maintaining well at key centres and remains on track for a strong Week 1 total... All eyes are now on Weekend 2, when it will face a strong competitor in #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

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Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg.

The Live Mint review of Cocktail 2 called the film a ‘pure male fantasy.’

“Homi Adajania directed the 2012 film as well as this one, and though the setup is similar, there’s a palpable change in attitude that can be put down to the differences between Ali’s conception of love, sex and gender politics and Ranjan’s (Tarun Jain is co-writer). While the original wasn’t any kind of classic, its sexiness felt freer, more charged with possibility. Here it’s forced and oddly conservative. The line in the trailer proposing a threesome got a lot of attention, but the film can barely bring itself to show people kissing,” an excerpt from the review read.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.