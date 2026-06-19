Cocktail 2 review: Did Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's film live up to prequel's hype? Netizens say…

Cocktail 2 review: One of the much-awaited sequels of the year, Cocktail 2 is here. The film starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna hit theatres on Friday, leaving fans to decide whether it could live up to the legacy of the 2012 film Cocktail, which featured the popular trio-- Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

Cocktail 2 audience review out In the early hours of the day, people opted for the first shows and shared their take on Cocktail 2. Among them, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted a bright fate for the film at the box office.

In a detailed review, Adarsh said that Cocktail 2 "more than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review

“Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love triangle, but it doesn't follow the conventional template... Nor does it take the tried-and-tested route... In fact, unpredictability is its biggest strength. Director Homi Adajania, who also helmed #Cocktail [2012], ensures that the sequel bears no resemblance to the original or, for that matter, to any other love story... The film captures the spirit of modern-day romance while retaining the emotional core that made the first part so popular. Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain's writing is undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths.”

He added about the film, “The first half, set in #Sicily, #Italy, gives the film a spectacular visual appeal... The colours, the songs, the chemistry between the lead actors, and the unexpected twists make this portion rich – technically, visually, and emotionally. The drama intensifies in the second half and, barring a slightly underwhelming pre-climax stretch, the film concludes on a thoroughly satisfying note.”

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon For the star cast of Cocktail 2, he mentioned, “#ShahidKapoor is in top form... Emotionally effective and completely at ease in both dramatic and lighter moments... He simply knocks it out of the park in the penultimate sequence. #KritiSanon delivers the finest performance of her career... She handles some of the most challenging moments with remarkable ease... In fact, she emerges as the film's standout performer. #RashmikaMandanna does her best, but her character doesn't get enough scope to truly shine... Also, she needs to work on her Hindi diction to make a stronger impact.”

Hailing the film, another post on X claimed that Cocktail 2 is way different and deeper than what was shown in the trailer. Promising a story far beyond the love triangle, the user said, “It’s far more than what the trailer suggested. It’s not just fun-n-frolic; it’s a mature take on man-woman relationship and there is so much depth to it. Other than the cool look of the film, it’s the dialogues that are working so very well. #ShahidKapoor is bringing in a lot of maturity, #KritiSanon is carrying a lot of layers and #RashmikaMandanna is saying it with her expressions. Waiting for now the second half unfolds now (sic).”

Cocktail 2 “forced sequel” However, a different user on the micro-blogging site called Cocktail 2 a ‘nightmare’ sequel. “#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience,” it read.

Someone else declared the film a “forced sequel” with a “boring script & lots of overacting.” However, Kriti Sanon received praise as the “Only saving grace of the film.”

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.