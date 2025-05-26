CoComelon to leave Netflix? Here's where you can stream your child's favourite show

The Walt Disney Company has secured exclusive streaming rights to hit children's TV series CoComelon, Bloomberg reported citing sources. The move takes away one of Netflix's most popular streaming titles, it added.

The media and entertainment conglomerate is set to pay “tens of millions of dollars annually for the rights”, one source told Bloomberg. The deal has not been officially announced.

CoComelon owner Moonbug, declined to comment, as per the report.

It added that Disney will be the exclusive paid streaming platform for the content, while Moonbug will continue posting CoComelon videos on YouTube.

CoComelon to leave Netflix? Yes, as per the BB report. From 2027, Disney instead will have all seasons of CoComelon on its streaming platforms. For viewers in India, that means that the program will likely be available on Disney + Hotstar.

CoComelon will arrive on Disney the same year that a movie based on the property will be released in theaters by Universal Pictures (also owned by Disney), the report added.

Why is this significant? Notably, CoComelon is a series of 3D animated nursery rhymes for children (traditional and original) and is among the most popular kids’ programs in the world. Its original YouTube channel has 193 million subscribers and logs a collective view count of over 2 billion each month, as per data on Social Blade.

In 2024 it was Netflix's second-most watched title, behind only Bridgerton. Netflix will continue to be the home of CoComelon Lane, an original series, as well as Blippi, another property owned by Moonbug.

Disney taking on Netflix, Youtube For Disney, this move adds to its already strong lineup of kids’ programming, which includes Bluey and other classic Disney films and TV shows. In fact, Disney had three of the most-watched preschool shows in the US in Q1FY25 — Bluey, Spidey and his Amazing Friends,and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Disney has refocused its attention towards kids’ programming as it competes with Netflix and YouTube — the latter is especially popular with those under 30 years of age. And for Netflix, kids’ programming accounts for about 15 per cent of all viewing on the platform.

Disney is also licensing two other Moonbug shows — several seasons of Little Angel and a couple seasons of JJ’s Animal Time. On May 19 the company announced an agreement to begin carrying new episodes and old episodes of the children’s classic Sesame Street and also has the hit kids’ show Gabby’s Dollhouse.

About CoComelon Former advertising executive Jay Jeon created theCoComelon YouTube channel in 2006 to entertain his child and sold itto UK-based Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.

Moonbug was later acquired by Candle Media, an independent media firm led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.