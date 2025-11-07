‘Cocomelon: The Movie’ to arrive in cinemas in February 2027

The beloved preschool franchise Cocomelon is heading to the big screen for the first time.

Universal Pictures has officially announced that Cocomelon: The Movie will be released in cinemas worldwide on February 26, 2027, marking a major leap for one of the world’s most-watched children’s entertainment brands.

Cocomelon's first movie to be out in 2027 Produced by Moonbug Entertainment in collaboration with Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios, and DreamWorks Animation—with animation by the DNEG Group—the upcoming CG-animated feature promises to deliver a vibrant, music-filled adventure for young audiences.

Based on the hit series that teaches early learning skills through catchy songs and storytelling, the film will follow JJ, the cheerful toddler who has become a household name, as he embarks on an all-new journey with his friends.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to retain the heart, positivity and musical charm that made Cocomelon a global sensation.

Launched as a YouTube channel before becoming a streaming powerhouse, Cocomelon has grown into one of the most recognisable names in preschool entertainment. It reaches audiences in more than 80 countries and 20 languages, drawing a staggering four billion average monthly views across platforms.

Since Moonbug Entertainment acquired the brand in 2020, Cocomelon has expanded far beyond its digital roots. The franchise now spans consumer products, music albums, educational games and live touring shows.

Its streaming success has been especially notable: after debuting on Netflix in 2020, Cocomelon became one of the platform’s most consistently viewed children’s titles, frequently appearing in global top-ten lists.The upcoming film represents a milestone partnership between Moonbug, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

Plans for the theatrical adaptation were first revealed in May 2025, and excitement has been building among parents and educators who view the franchise as both entertaining and instructive.In addition to the feature film, the brand continues to expand its universe with spin-off series including CoComelon Lane, CoComelon Classroom, Cody Time, Nina’s Familia and JJ’s Animal Time.

When will the original series debut on OTT? The original series is also set to make its debut on Disney+ in 2027, signalling an even broader global reach. The move to theatrical release underscores how children’s media franchises are increasingly bridging the gap between digital platforms and traditional cinema.

With Cocomelon: The Movie, Universal and DreamWorks appear poised to replicate the success of other family-oriented blockbusters that began online before finding new life on the big screen.

For parents and young fans alike, the announcement promises a colourful, song-filled experience designed to introduce early learners to the joy of storytelling through music and friendship—this time, in surround sound and on the silver screen.