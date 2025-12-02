Coimbatore-based designer creates luxury blouses with gold, silver and precious stones

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI): A Coimbatore-based fashion designer has crafted a series of luxury blouses incorporating high-value gold, silver and precious stones, transforming traditional garments into exclusive wearable art pieces.

Designer Sonia Ravikumar revealed that she used approximately 750 grams of gold, valued at "up to 78-80 lakh", to design a single blouse.

"We actually planned for some 50 lakh only budget, and it came up to 80 lakh," she told ANI.

Sonia noted that it took 52 hours of meticulous work to complete the blouses, integrating gold ornaments and precious stones into intricate designs. She explained that the process required balancing aesthetic elegance with practicality, ensuring that the precious pieces could be worn comfortably while maintaining their visual grandeur.

"I had so many challenges. So I have to bring a design. I have to design it in such a way that it doesn't look awkward, and I wanted to keep the front very minimalistic and the back very highlighted," added the designer.

The designer stressed that her creations are not bound to a specific budget. "If someone wants it to be done in 1 lakh or 2 lakh, I will also design it in such a way that it looks very rich, but certain people wanted stuff to be very unique and rich. So, for them to highlight this is one good way, and also, these pieces can be removed; they also have a resale value."

Sonia, who founded the One Stitch designer house, also showcased a silver blouse embellished with Navaratna and other precious stones. "We have used the Navratna stones and very valuable stones, which we have used in the silver blouse, particularly. So gold has gone completely with the metal only but with a silver blouse, we have used a lot of stones. This value is up to ₹8 to 10 lakh," she added.

"The idea is to push the boundaries of creativity," she added. Ravikumar credited her team and collaborators for supporting her vision and ensuring the blouses were crafted securely.