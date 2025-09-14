Coldplay's Chris Martin urges fans to 'send love' to Charlie Kirk's family: ‘Send it to people you disagree with but…’

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a special request for late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's family during the band's concert in London. Kirk, who was an ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead during a university event in Utah on September 10.

Chris Martin tells fans to send love to Charlie Kirk's family Days before his shooting, Coldplay singer Martin mentioned the incident during his concert.

The concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday evening.

In a viral video on social media, the singer is heard saying, "For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this." Martin raised his arms and added, "and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today.

"So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family. You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway."

Kirk played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters.

When Charlie Kirk slammed Coldplay In July, Kirk had remarked, "I would rather be caught dead than be at a Coldplay concert," on his show, "The Charlie Kirk Podcast".

"I find Coldplay music very hard to listen to," he also shared.

Who killed Charlie Kirk? Meanwhile, the suspected shooter, identified as Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder and other felony offences.

Authorities have not provided many details about why they think Robinson attacked Kirk.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said family members told authorities that Robinson “had become more political in recent years.” They recounted to authorities a dinner table conversation in which he mentioned Kirk's upcoming visit to Utah Valley University, and they discussed whether the activist was spreading hate.

State records show Robinson is registered to vote but not affiliated with a political party and is listed as inactive, meaning he did not vote in the two most recent general elections. His parents are registered Republicans.

Ammunition found with the weapon used to kill Kirk was engraved with taunting, anti-fascist and meme-culture messages. One bullet casing had the message, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” Cox said.

Charlie Kirk's memorial Kirk's conservative organisation will hold his memorial on September 21 at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix, Arizona.