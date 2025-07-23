Coldplay dedicates Nashville show to Ozzy Osbourne after his demise

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Coldplay dedicated a cover of Black Sabbath's soft-rock 1972 ballad 'Changes' to the late Ozzy Osbourne at their concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, reported People.

Advertisement

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at 76. He breathed his last on Tuesday after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson's disease.

Less than three weeks ago, Osbourne performed from a throne on stage at Villa Park, telling fans, "You've no idea how I feel -- thank you from the bottom of my heart. "The concert featured performances from Osbourne's friends, including Metallica and Guns N' Roses, and was billed as the heavy metal legend's "final bow".

Before the show, a fan posted a video on X from outside Nissan Stadium, where the band could be heard performing 'Changes' during soundcheck.

"We'd like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a fan-captured video from the concert shared on TikTok, according to People.

Advertisement

Martin said remembering the legend, "Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going."

In his 2011 autobiography I Am Ozzy, co-written by Chris Ayres, the Black Sabbath frontman revealed that the lyrics were inspired by the end of guitarist Bill Ward's first marriage. Osbourne co-wrote the lyrics with Black Sabbath bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler, as per the outlet.

"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage," Yungblud wrote. "Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all."

Advertisement

"I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time," concluded the rock star.