Colman Domingo teases epic look for 2025 Met Gala, shares advice for first-time attendees

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): The 2025 Met Gala is just around the corner, and co-chair Colman Domingo is ready to make a statement.

In an interview with E! News, the Amercian actor-playwright Domingo teased his look for the upcoming event, promising that it will be "epic."

The 'Euphoria' star revealed that he and his team finalized his design, which he described as "playing with history."

Last year, Domingo stole the show with his appearance at the Met Gala, and this year, he is aiming to top himself.

"We just finalized our designs, and I think it's going to be an epic look," he gushed while speaking to E! News.

"If anything, I can tease that I'm playing with history. That's all I can say," Domingo said.

The 'Sing Sing' star revealed that it took six sketches to bring his look to life, honouring the Costume Institute's exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

"Then we did some editorial decisions together," he explained, adding, "We took some elements we really loved with one thing and pushed the envelope with other things. Then we arrived at what I think will make me feel my very best and feel very on point," as quoted by E! News.

When asked about the vibe he hopes to embody at the Met Gala, Domingo said, "I always want to feel effortlessly luxurious. I want to feel like I'm the party in some way shape or form. I always want to feel like I'm at ease, I never want to feel too fussy."

Domingo also had some advice for first-time attendees, recommending that they study Jennifer Lopez, one of last year's Met Gala co-chairs. "Study Jennifer Lopez. That's what I did actually," he said.

