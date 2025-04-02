‘Come back, Salman Khan,’ appeal disappointed fans after Sikandar: Check his upcoming movies

Salman Khan’s Sikandar has left numerous fans disappointed once again. Some advise the Bollywood superstar to take a break and come back stronger. On the other hand, some are eagerly waiting for the day he will return with all glory once again.

Sikandar box office collection discouraging for Salman Khan fans. In three days, it has earned only ₹74.5 crore net in India.

“Come back, Salman Khan, and this time with a new and fresh version of yourself. We, your fans, will be eagerly waiting to witness your glory once again. You were, are, and will forever be the greatest—just prove it to everyone once more!” wrote one fan.

Many fans are still discussing about his script choices back in the days when he produced movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and Sultan.

Some fans want to go back home after watching Sikandar and rewatch Dabangg.

“Salman Khan is taking his fan for granted.. sad part is he will never acknowledge it and will continue making movies like Radhe, Race 3 or Sikandar. He gets his money so doesn’t really care what we fan want!!” came from a disappointed fan.

A fan of Salman Khan believes the superstar has lost much of his star power over the years. According to the fan, one major reason is Salman’s constant interference in direction and script decisions, which has often weakened the final product.

His habit of involving family members too heavily in his professional projects has hurt the freshness of his work, the fan wrote. The fan also criticises appearances in shows like Bigg Boss and the Dabangg tour, calling them image-depreciating.

Salman’s declining fitness and poor role choices that don’t align with his age have also contributed to the downfall, the fan added.

Still, deep inside, every Salman Khan fan wants his glorious comeback. Let’s take a look at his upcoming movies.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies Youtuber and celebrity host Siddharth Kannan has just announced that Salman Khan will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for Ganga Ram, a “high-octane action spectacle”. Directed by debutant Krrish Ahir, who earlier assisted in Salman Khan movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Antim: The Final Truth, Radhe and Race 3.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie will go on the floors in June or July, Kannan added.

“I'm doing another big action film after 'Sikandar'. That's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry, Sanjay Dutt,” Khan told reporters ahead of Sikandar’s release.

Also Read | Salman Khan greets fans on Eid with niece from behind bulletproof glass

Salman Khan is also working with Atlee, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan is supposed to feature along with Khan in the movie. However, the movie has been delayed due to budget issues.

"He has written a very big-budget action film. The film with Atlee is delayed; the budget is an issue for the film. I don't know who from the two (Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan) will be in it," Khan earlier told PTI.