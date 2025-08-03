Comedian Matt Rife purchases real-life Conjuring occult museum with the Annabelle doll

Los Angeles [US], August 3 (ANI): Once known as the famous paranormal investigating couple, late husband-and-wife Ed and Lorraine Warren's infamous occult museum has a new "legal guardian."

Comedian Matt Rife, known for his stand-up specials, recently took to social media and announced his latest purchase, which also includes the 'Annabelle' doll and other spooky artefacts.

The artefacts, which are believed to be from the Warrens' paranormal cases, have largely inspired the popular 'Conjuring' horror film franchise.

"I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!!" he wrote in a post.

Further in the post, Rife spoke about his obsession with paranormal and haunted things, further calling 'The Conjuring' films his favourite of all time.

"So I'm incredibly honoured to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorraine Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time," he added.

Rife also shared that the house will remain open for overnight stays and museum tours, to offer visitors to experience and learn the haunting history of the place.

Along with the information, the comedian shared a string of pictures from the inside of the museum, also featuring the late couple.

In a major highlight, Rife and Elton were seen posing with the Annabelle doll, which remained locked in its glass case with the warning "Warning: Positively Do Not Open."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the museum was open to the public in the past but was closed in 2019 over zoning issues.

The latest switch in ownership comes at a time when Warner Bros is gearing up to bring the next Conjuring chapter. The fourth and final instalment in the celebrated franchise, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', will follow Ed and Lorraine Warren's take on the Smurl case.

An official trailer for the film was recently unveiled, also giving a blink-and-miss glimpse of the Annabelle doll.