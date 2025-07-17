Comedian Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt expecting first child together

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Comedian Pete Davidson and model-actress Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together. The couple, who made their relationship public earlier this year, shared the happy news.

Hewitt, announced the pregnancy on Instagram on July 16, with a video showing her undergoing an ultrasound.

The news comes just two months after Davidson, 31, and Hewitt made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball held in New York City, reported PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old also shared pictures from their recent lake trip and Fourth of July celebrations. In the photos, Davidson can be seen kissing Hewitt on the cheek while the two sat together on a boat. Another picture showed the Saturday Night Live alum rowing a boat.

According to the publication, Davidson began dating Hewitt eight months after ending his relationship with actress Madelyn Cline. Hewitt was previously linked to actor Jason Sudeikis.

Davidson has spoken in the past about wanting to become a father.

According to PEOPLE, the comedian, during a 2022 episode of Kevin Hart's talk show 'Hart to Heart,' opened up about his desire to start a family.