Comedian Reginald Carroll killed in Mississippi shooting

Los Angeles [US], August 25 (ANI): Baltimore-based comic Reginald "Reggie" Carroll has died at the age of 52, PEOPLE reported.

Carroll, best known for his stand-up comedy shows across the country, was shot in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 20, according to the police.

The Southaven Police Department said they responded to a call about a shooting on Burton Lane. According to PEOPLE, in a statement shared on a social media post, authorities said officers and medical personnel "provided life-saving techniques, but the individual succumbed to his injuries." Police later confirmed that a man had been taken into custody and charged with Carroll's murder.

"One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll," added police in an update on August 23. "Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding."

The investigation is still ongoing.

His brother, Jonathan Carroll, also shared a message on Facebook thanking fans, friends, and family for their support. "To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received, thank you!!!" he wrote in part.

Comedy venues and fellow comedians also paid tribute to him. Baltimore's Mobtown Comedy Club wrote, "Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on."

"The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by the loss of one of our city's great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie's family," it added.

Carroll had a long career in comedy, with appearances on television and live shows. In 2000, he performed on Showtime at the Apollo and more recently produced and hosted the 2023 stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy. (ANI)