Comedian Sunil Grover spotted sleeping on Ganga ghat in Rishikesh, shocked netizens react | Watch

Actor, comedian Sunil Grover is known for his comedy skits and his most iconic characters, Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, on television. Apart from his popularity on shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, he is known for his impressive celebrity mimicry and successful performance in films like Bharat and Jawan. He is also highly praised for his down-to-earth personality.

Sunil Grover spotted at Triveni Ghat, Rishikesh Recently, he showed an example of his simplicity as he was seen sleeping next to several devotees on the banks of the Ganga. The moment was shared in a video, leaving fans in disbelief. It earned him several praises from his fans.

On Friday, Sunil Grover took to Instagram and posted a video. In the video, shot at night, he was seen sleeping at a Ganga ghat. Several devotees were also seen sleeping on the same ghat while Grover was resting on a simple bedsheet. He wore a plain T-shirt, paired with half pants. The candidly recorded video had a caption: "Taare Zameen Par.”

The song Jai Kaal Mahakal was added to the background of the video as well.

Watch video:

Netizens react Reacting to the video, many claimed that the video was shot at the Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. However, Grover is yet to confirm the claims regarding the location.

The majority of the people on the internet lauded Sunil Grover for his humble nature. Among them, a user wrote in the comments, "One of the simplest man in India despite having such luxury life."

"He is down to earth," added another in Hindi. One more commented, "These are gestures of humanity in this world.”

Yet another said, "Love you sir! The rich wouldn’t do it even for the reel. Your simplicity and connect with the average middle class is what makes you our fav."

A section of people also shared mixed reactions. One such posted a sarcastic comment, "Ye cameraman sath me lekar jana hota hai? Ya wahi milta hai (Do we need to take a cameraman with us, or are they provided there?)."

Another added, "@whosunilgrover are you okay? I wonder why you chose street when you can easily afford a hotel stay... what is real you?"