Comedian Sunil Grover spotted sleeping on Ganga ghat in Rishikesh, shocked netizens react | Watch

Actor, comedian Sunil Grover is known for his comedy skits and his most iconic characters, Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, on television. Apart from his popularity on shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, he is known for his impressive celebrity mimicry and successful performance in films like Bharat and Jawan. He is also highly praised for his down-to-earth personality.

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Sunil Grover spotted at Triveni Ghat, Rishikesh Recently, he showed an example of his simplicity as he was seen sleeping next to several devotees on the banks of the Ganga. The moment was shared in a video, leaving fans in disbelief. It earned him several praises from his fans.

On Friday, Sunil Grover took to Instagram and posted a video. In the video, shot at night, he was seen sleeping at a Ganga ghat. Several devotees were also seen sleeping on the same ghat while Grover was resting on a simple bedsheet. He wore a plain T-shirt, paired with half pants. The candidly recorded video had a caption: "Taare Zameen Par.”

The song Jai Kaal Mahakal was added to the background of the video as well.

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Netizens react Reacting to the video, many claimed that the video was shot at the Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. However, Grover is yet to confirm the claims regarding the location.

The majority of the people on the internet lauded Sunil Grover for his humble nature. Among them, a user wrote in the comments, "One of the simplest man in India despite having such luxury life."

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"He is down to earth," added another in Hindi. One more commented, "These are gestures of humanity in this world.”

Yet another said, "Love you sir! The rich wouldn’t do it even for the reel. Your simplicity and connect with the average middle class is what makes you our fav."

A section of people also shared mixed reactions. One such posted a sarcastic comment, "Ye cameraman sath me lekar jana hota hai? Ya wahi milta hai (Do we need to take a cameraman with us, or are they provided there?)."

Another added, "@whosunilgrover are you okay? I wonder why you chose street when you can easily afford a hotel stay... what is real you?"

"Thousands of people sleep on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar every day. But if a star sleeps there for a single day, some people say how down-to-earth they are. Wow," quipped someone else.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.