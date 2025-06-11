Comedian Vir Das discusses Dev Anand with Hollywood icon Francis Ford Coppola in London; check pics

Comedian and actor Vir Das shared a memorable moment with legendary Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola during his recent visit to London. Das posted a photo on social media on Tuesday, capturing himself seated next to the 86-year-old director. The two were seen enjoying a quiet moment on a sofa. Das opted for a relaxed look, wearing a black oversized double-breasted jacket over a white T-shirt, paired with brown loose-fit trousers. Coppola, on the other hand, exuded classic elegance in a grey suit with a patterned tie.

The meeting took place at an event hosted by Priya Agarwal Hebbar and her family. Expressing his excitement, Das wrote on X, “A lovely afternoon in London with the legend Francis Ford Coppola. So good to meet you and talk about the world and your amazing journey. Thank you to Priya Agarwal Hebbar and her wonderful family for bringing us all together and hosting us so well.”

The post quickly drew reactions from fans. “How blessed are you to have met and hung out with the legend,” one user commented. Another added, “Priceless moment.”

The 45-year-old comedian recently made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024. He previously won the Best Comedian award at the International Emmys in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing, and was also nominated in 2021 for Vir Das: For India.