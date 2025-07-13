Comic-Con 2025 COMPLETE schedule: George Lucas, Percy Jackson, Demon Slayer take the stage

San Diego Comic-Con is set to return from July 24 to 27, 2025, but this year’s edition will look quite different. Both Marvel Studios and DC Studios have opted out of holding major panels, leaving a noticeable gap in the usual blockbuster line-up.

Advertisement

Yet, fans can still expect a landmark moment in the event’s history: Star Wars creator George Lucas will appear in person at Comic-Con for the first time ever.

Lucas will headline a special Hall H panel on Sunday, July 27, alongside acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and visual effects pioneer Doug Chiang. The session will be moderated by Queen Latifah and will explore the power and cultural significance of narrative art.

Take a look at the the entire schedule here:

Thursday, 24 July 2025 George Lucas Appears in Person for the First Time at SDCC

For the first time in Comic-Con history, ‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas will appear in person, joined by Guillermo del Toro, visual designer Doug Chiang, and moderator Queen Latifah. Their panel will delve into narrative art and its role in modern storytelling.

Advertisement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Hall H, 11:00am)

The cast and creators of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ return to Hall H to preview Season 2, set to release in December. Expect behind-the-scenes insights and special guest appearances including Timothy Simons.

Critical Role Panels (Indigo Ballroom & Ballroom 20)

Fans of ‘The Mighty Nein’ and ‘Vox Machina’ can join the cast at 11:15am for Prime Video updates, while a special 10-year retrospective panel at 1:45pm in Ballroom 20 will celebrate a decade of the beloved RPG series.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias & Jo Koy (Hall H, 12:15pm)

Comedy legends Gabriel Iglesias and Jo Koy team up for a lively Q&A session in Hall H, offering fans an exclusive Comic-Con giveaway.

Advertisement

Robert Kirkman (Room 6BCF, 1:00pm)

Robert Kirkman discusses future plans for ‘Invincible’, ‘The Walking Dead’, and new additions to the Energon Universe, including ‘Transformers’ and ‘Void Rivals’.

Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Hall H, 4:15pm)

The creators and cast of the horror sequel reveal behind-the-scenes details and exclusive footage from the follow-up to 2023’s box office hit.

Friday, 25 July 2025 Outlander Retrospective and Prequel Preview (Hall H, 10:00am & 11:00am)

The cast and producers celebrate Outlander’s legacy and tease the final season. A second panel introduces the new prequel ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’, focusing on Jamie and Claire’s parents.

Resident Alien Season 4 (Ballroom 20, 10:00am)

Cast and crew, including Alan Tudyk, offer a behind-the-scenes look at the sci-fi comedy, which continues to blend alien antics with small-town charm.

Advertisement

Alien: Earth World Premiere (Hall H, 1:25pm)

Be among the first to watch the pilot episode of ‘Alien: Earth’, followed by a Q&A with creator Noah Hawley and the cast.

Rick and Morty Season 8 (Indigo Ballroom, 1:00pm)

The voice cast and creators return with first looks at Season 8, new plotlines, and interdimensional adventures.

The Long Walk by Stephen King (Hall H, 3:00pm)

Stars including Mark Hamill and the creative team preview the adaptation of ‘The Long Walk’, one of King’s most anticipated screen projects.

Predator: Badlands (Hall H, 4:15pm)

Director Dan Trachtenberg introduces ‘Predator: Badlands’, alongside stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, offering sneak peeks and plot teasers.

Advertisement

Tron: Ares Preview (Hall H, 5:30pm)

Director Joachim Rønning and cast reveal behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive footage from the upcoming Tron sequel.

Saturday, 26 July 2025 Futurama & The Simpsons Return (Ballroom 20, 11:00am & 11:45am)

Both animated icons return with cast and crew in tow. ‘Futurama’ will showcase new episodes while ‘The Simpsons’ offer previews of Season 37, plus prizes and fan interaction.

Peacemaker Season 2 (Hall H, 3:30pm)

James Gunn joins John Cena and cast to share a first look at the upcoming season of ‘Peacemaker’, launching August 21 on HBO Max.

Project Hail Mary (Hall H, 2:15pm)

Ryan Gosling and the creative team unveil details and footage from the film adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel, slated for 2026.

Advertisement

Anne Rice Immortal Universe (Ballroom 20, 4:30pm)

Get updates on ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 3 and the premiere of ‘Talamasca’, featuring exclusive footage and cast insights.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (Hall H, 5:45pm)

Crunchyroll hosts a special presentation featuring Japanese and U.S. guests to promote the three-part film series launching September 2025.