'Communication is key': Ashley Tisdale on secret to her successful 10-year marriage with Christopher French

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale opened up about why her marriage with husband Christopher French remains successful after 10 years, reported People.

The pair dated for eight months before getting engaged in 2013, and they tied the knot in September 2014. They share two daughters, Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 10 months, and Tisdale is opening up about why their relationship remains successful.

"No matter what in life, things change," said Tisdale, adding, "I think the biggest thing is to always just try to stay on the same page throughout that."

"Communication is key to everything. That's a big one for us," added the Phineas and Ferb actress and CEO of the wellness brand Being Frenshe, reported People.

Tisdale and French shared a great bond as a married couple for nearly six years before welcoming Jupiter in March 2021. "We definitely had a really good foundation of years to just learn about each other before having kids, which I think is so important because just kids change everything," she said.

"One of the things I noticed is that it brings out the flaws more in each other, the flaws that you've always known about your person. You're like, 'Oh, it's fine.' But then when you have kids, it is, "Oh my God." It bothers you more for some reason," added Tisdale.

Ashley further said, "But then there's some people I know that literally get married and have kids, and they're really great, too. So, I don't know. Everyone is different."

Tisdale believes "timing is everything" for the success of a couple, reported People.

"The best thing is that me and Chris, I think, found each other at the right time," she said.

Tisdale recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and French took to Instagram for the occasion with a series of photos of his wife and kids alongside a sweet message.