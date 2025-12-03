Complaint against Ranveer Singh for ‘mocking’ Kantara’s Daiva tradition

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after his performance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. A Bengaluru-based advocate has filed a police complaint accusing the actor of mocking the sacred Tulu spirit-worship tradition that inspired the 2022 hit Kantara, news agency PTI reported.

The complainant, High Court advocate Prashanth Methal, has alleged that Ranveer’s stage act on November 28 portrayed the revered Panjurli/Guliga Daiva in a “derogatory and comical” manner, hurting religious sentiments of the Tulu-speaking community in coastal Karnataka. He has also objected to the actor allegedly referring to the daiva as a “ghost,” calling it an insult to Hindu beliefs.

According to the complaint filed at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station, the viral video of the performance has triggered “anger and resentment” among devotees. The advocate has demanded legal action against the actor for outraging religious feelings and “intentional disrespect.”

A senior officer at High Grounds Police Station confirmed that the complaint has been received, though no FIR has been registered so far. Further action is awaited.

What Ranveer did on stage at IFFI, Goa In the viral clip, Ranveer Singh is seen excitedly sharing how he watched Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres, praising Rishab Shetty’s performance — particularly a scene involving a divine spirit possession.

However, his animated attempt to mimic the Daiva act on stage has sparked criticism online. After the video surfaced, many social media users accused the actor of disrespecting the sacred tradition, leading to strong backlash across platforms.

Meanwhile, the actor issued a sincere apology on his Instagram Story.

The note read, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."