Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 makers over Sikh representation in poster

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted around the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with a Sikh organisation in Mumbai filing a police complaint against actor Ranveer Singh and the film’s makers over alleged hurt to religious sentiments.

According to officials, the complaint was submitted at the Mulund police station on 17 March by a group identifying itself as ‘Sikhs in Maharashtra’. The organisation has objected to a promotional poster of the film in which Ranveer Singh is seen wearing elements associated with Sikh identity, including a turban, a long beard, and a kada (steel bracelet).

While these symbols hold deep religious and cultural significance within the Sikh community, the complainant has raised concerns over the portrayal of the character holding a cigarette in the same visual. The group has alleged that the depiction is disrespectful and offensive, arguing that it undermines the sanctity of Sikh religious symbols.

In its complaint, the organisation has sought action not only against the actor but also against the film’s director and producers.

Police officials confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far. “We have received the complaint and are examining the matter,” an officer said, adding that further action will depend on the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

The film, which released in theatres on 19 March, has been performing strongly at the box office. Within days of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge reportedly crossed ₹700 crore in global collections, reinforcing its status as one of the biggest releases of the year.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. The latest instalment continues the story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, exploring his rise in Karachi’s underworld while also delving into his earlier life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

The dual identity of the protagonist forms a key narrative arc in the film, tracing his transformation from a young man with roots in Punjab to a covert operative navigating complex geopolitical and criminal landscapes.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing it to reach a wide audience across India.

The controversy adds to the film’s ongoing public attention, though the makers have not yet issued an official response to the complaint.