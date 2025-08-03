‘Completely disturbed’: Dhanush Slams AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa, says ‘not the film…’

Raanjhanaa, the 2013 romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, has been re-released in theatres with a new AI-assisted ending. But the movie's lead actor, Dhanush is not happy and has been “completely disturbed” about it.

“The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an Al-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of Al to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists,” Dhanush posted on social media platform X.

The AI-version of Raanjhanaa hit the theatres in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu, where Dhanush enjoys a tremendous fan following.

Raanjhanaa's director distances himself from AI release It is not just Dhanush, but Raanjhanaa's original director and co-producer, Aanand L Rai has also reportedly publicly distanced himself from the re-release.

“I’ve to be very careful while signing the dotted line.” He added, “AI is the future. Everybody knows that. But then use it for the future or for the present. Don’t use it to distort the past!" Aanand L Rai told The Indian Express.

What does the new AI-altered climax show? A video of the AI-altered climax of Raanjhanaa movie, which recently went viral, shows Kundan(Dhanush) waking up from his deathbed, unlike in the original climax.

Further, in the AI-generated climax, Kundan regains consciousness in a hospital bed, greeted by the tearful yet hopeful faces of his friends—played by Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub—offering quiet smiles through misty eyes.

What follows is a poignant tapestry of childhood flashbacks: Kundan strolls through the soulful lanes of Banaras, hand in hand with his younger self, echoing the nostalgic visuals from the original film.

But unlike the bittersweet reimagining, in Aanand L Rai’s 2013 Raanjhanaa, the story ends in tragedy—Kundan breathes his last after a political rally, sealing his fate with sacrifice.

What's behind the AI-release? The AI release of Raanjhanaa is being promoted as a way to offer the audience a ‘happy ending’ to the original story, mentioned a report by IE.