Conan O'Brien defends Stephen Colbert amid show cancellation, says ‘he is too talented and too essential to go away’

Television veteran Conan O’Brien delivered a passionate defence of late-night talent at the Television Academy Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, as he acknowledged the rapid decline of the traditional TV landscape — while singling out The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as one of the medium’s irreplaceable voices.

O’Brien reflected on what he called a “seismic change” in the world of television. “There’s a lot of fear about the future of television, and rightfully so. The life we’ve all known for almost 80 years is undergoing seismic change,” he told the audience.

O’Brien made no direct mention of the political turmoil but remained emphatic in his belief that Colbert's voice will not be silenced.

“Stephen is going to evolve and shine brighter than ever in a new format that he controls completely,” O’Brien declared. “Technology can do whatever they want. It can make television a pill. It can make television shows a high-protein, chewable, vanilla-flavoured capsule with added fibre. It still won’t matter, if the stories are good, if the performances are honest and inspired, if the people making it are brave and of goodwill.”

O’Brien spoke about the future of late-night TV, saying the format as we’ve known it since the 1950s is likely ending. But he remained hopeful, saying the important part of television — the connection between audiences and creators — isn’t going anywhere.

He added, “Yes, late-night television, as we have known it since around 1950, is going to disappear. But those voices are not going anywhere. People like Stephen Colbert are too talented and too essential to go away. Streaming changes the pipeline. But the connection, the talent, the ideas that come into our homes… I think it’s the focus. We have proof here tonight.”

Why did CBS cancel Stephen Colbert's late night show? His praise for Colbert comes just months after CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude in May 2026. The official reason given by the network was financial — a move intended to reduce costs amid industry-wide contraction and shifting viewer habits.