Conclave OTT release: When and where to watch Ralph Fiennes-led political thriller

Amid the process for electing Pope Francis’ successor underway, a Ralph Fiennes-led political thriller, Conclave, which revolves around the secretive process of selecting a new pope, is now streaming in India on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Where to watch 'Conclave' Over-the-top platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the 'Conclave' – BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated film – will start premiering in India from 7 May.

About 'Conclave' - Cast The film is based on Robert Harris's 2016 novel, which has been directed by Edward Berger. It has been jointly written by Peter Straughan and Robert Harris. The film features Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, Jacek Koman, Lucian Msamati, and John Lithgow.

About 'Conclave' - Plot In the film, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), has been tasked to head one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events following the sudden passing of the Pope.

Also Read | The pope’s last coded message

On taking the reins of a high-stakes process, Cardinal Lawrence finds himself entangled in a web of secrets and conspiracies, which may shake the very foundations of the centuries-old institution.

Advertisement

Through thorough precision, Cardinal Lawrence navigates a complex web of intrigue to prevent the unravelling of the church's centuries-old legacy.

Surge in viewership: Following Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday, 21 April, there has been a spike in viewership globally, as people want to know about the pope's secretive election process. Quoting figures, Hindustan Times stated that the viewership of the film surged by 283 percent in the past month after the news of the Pope’s death.

In the meantime, the Papal Conclave 2025 will start on Wednesday, and 133 cardinals from different countries will meet inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City to choose the next pope, Pope Francis's successor. According to the details, all cardinals under the age of 80 are able to vote on who should be the next leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.