'Condition better than yesterday; still unconscious: CM Mann on singer Rajvir Jawanda

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, has shared an update on his health.

While speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Mann said that the singer, who was injured in a serious road accident, is now in a "better condition than yesterday," although he remains "unconscious." Mann also added that Rajvir was brought to the hospital in a very serious state.

"Rajvir Jawanda was the victim of a terrible road accident. He has been undergoing treatment here since yesterday. His fans worldwide are praying for his recovery. Today, I met with his family and doctors. His condition is better than yesterday. When he was brought in yesterday, his heart and other organs were not functioning properly... He is currently unconscious. Recovery from head injuries is slow... But advice from other expert doctors is also being sought. The doctors said that yesterday, he was not even in a good enough condition to be taken for an MRI," said Mann.

According to a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, the accident took place on Saturday, September 27, when Rajvir Jawanda was brought to the hospital in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm.

He sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident that took place on Saturday morning. The singer was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then transferred to the Fortis Hospital.

"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rajvir is being treated by a team of neurosurgeons and critical care doctors, who continue to closely monitor his condition.