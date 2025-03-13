Congress leader Tikaram Jully calls Madhuri Dixit ‘second-grade actor’, stirs row

Current Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Tikaram Jully referred to Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit as a “second-grade star” while speaking in the House on Wednesday, a Times Now report said.

He was criticising the presence of fewer Bollywood celebrities at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFAA) and questioned the award's impact on the state.

His controversial remarks “More than ₹100 crore given for IIFA event. No major Bollywood stars were present. Some cite Madhuri Dixit's presence. Madhuri second-grade actor these days… her prime has gone. She was a star in the times of her movies like 'Dil' and ‘Beta’,” Jully said.

"What benefit did we get from IIFA? How many big stars attended? Did they visit any tourist spots? They didn’t go to any tourist destinations. And which big name came? Except for Shah Rukh Khan, all were second-grade actors. No first-grade actor attended," he said.

Congress responds, BJP criticises Jully The Congress party distanced itself from the minister's remarks, citing this could be his “personal view”.

BJP leader and Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said Jully “shouldn't have said that” in response to his controversial comments. “Every actor should be respected... He (Tikaram Jully) said something absurd about a woman actor; he shouldn't have said that,” she said.

The controversy comes days after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed faced criticism for making derogatory remarks about Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma on social media.

IIFAA 2025 The 25th edition of the IIFAA 2025 wrapped up in Jaipur on March 10 on a high note with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan performing on his blockbuster tracks ranging from 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Lungi Dance', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', and 'Shava Shava' among others.

Leading the pack of winners at IIFAA this year was 'Laapataa Ladies,' which captivated audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt storytelling and standout performances.