Connected TVs drive revival of long-format video in India
Summary
The resurgence of the big screen reveals a bifurcation of digital consumption: while doomscrolling drives short views on social media, long-format videos are reviving viewership in living rooms. Platforms like YouTube and creators are getting ready for this boom.
Long-format content is finding an unlikely coexistence amid the shrinking attention spans of the mobile era, with television.
