Connie Francis, viral Pretty Little Baby singer, passes away at 87

American singer, actor Connie Francis, known for the iconic 1962 song Pretty Little Baby, died on Wednesday. She was 87. Connie was admitted to a Florida hospital two weeks ago due to ‘extreme pain’.

Connie Francis dies at 87 Her friend Ron Roberts confirmed her death on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later,” Roberts, who serves as the president of Connie's record label Concetta Records, posted on Facebook.

Connie Francis' hospitalisation The news of Connie Francis' death arrived after a Fourth of July Facebook post in which she shared her health update. She confirmed that she was "feeling much better after a good night," two days after reports about her hospitalisation surfaced online.

The singer had shared that she was "back in hospital" on July 2, informing fans that she had been "undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing."

Connie has recently been making headlines after her 1962 track Pretty Little Baby went viral on the internet, thanks to TikTok. The song became a massive hit 63 years after she first recorded the B-side.

Best songs of Connie Francis Contemporary of icons like Elvis Presley and Brenda Lee, Connie Francis was one of the most popular singers of the 1950s and early 1960s. She is best known for delivering hits like Who’s Sorry Now?, My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own, Where the Boys Are, and Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You. She made history as the first woman to reach No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with her 1960 hit track, Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.

Connie Francis' career Born as Concetta Franconero in Newark, New Jersey, in 1937, Connie began singing and playing the accordion at talent shows and pageants from the age of four. As she got older, she appeared on television and became a regular performer on NBC’s Startime Kids.

She later adopted the stage name Connie Francis.