Industry
Consumer brands set to write the influencer marketing playbook to push rural sales?
Pratishtha Bagai 7 min read 21 Apr 2025, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryThe trial-and-error approach aims to crack the code for effective influencer marketing that will appeal to rural consumers.
With social media catching on in rural India, consumer brands have started investing 30-35% of their influencer marketing budgets beyond metro cities. However, the cultural disconnect between the marketers from urban centres and rural consumers is challenging the maximization of returns.
