The glitzy world of India’s social media influencers—long fuelled by lucrative brand deals with online gaming companies—is facing an unexpected downturn. With the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in Parliament, influencer incomes are projected to take a substantial hit, as money-spinning collaborations with real-money gaming platforms come under a blanket ban.

As per the bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, creators endorsing such betting apps can face a prison term of two years and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.

Also Read | Influencer marketing boom: Why brands prefer small creators over big names

For years, fantasy sports apps, poker platforms, and real-money gaming companies have been among the top spenders on influencer marketing in India. From cricket stars and film actors to digital creators with niche gaming audiences, promotional deals brought in serious money. Industry insiders estimate that such endorsements accounted for 20-30% of the marketing revenues for mid-tier influencers—those with 100,000 to 500,000 followers—particularly on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Twitch-style streaming platforms.

The new bill seeks to prohibit offering, advertising, or promoting online money games that involve stakes, citing concerns around addiction, financial losses, and national security risks. This directly impacts a segment that has been one of the most aggressive in using social media personalities to acquire young, first-time users.

Also Read | Influencer marketing boom: Why brands prefer small creators over big names

“Betting brands previously spent heavily on nano and micro-influencers for targeted reach, say ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh per campaign. Now, that budget will disappear. Engagement rates on betting-related posts were high (often 5-8% versus the industry average of 2-3%), but the ban may lead to content deletions and algorithm penalties on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. In short, hyper-local influencers will be hit hardest," said Shudeep Majumdar, co-founder and chief executive officer of influencer marketing firm Zefmo.

According to an EY report, India’s influencer marketing industry is projected to reach ₹3,375 crore by 2026. Gaming platforms contribute a sizeable share in this booming industry. With that chunk disappearing, experts predict a 25% dip in influencer collaborations, affecting their earnings this year—particularly for creators who had built their followings around gaming culture, fantasy sports leagues, or betting-adjacent reels.

With the crackdown on online money gaming and betting promotions, many influencers now face the challenge of rebuilding their content and brand strategies around more regulated and socially responsible domains, such as educational games and e-sports, which the new bill actively encourages.

“This bill marks a historic turning point for Indian esports. By drawing a clear line between skill-based competitive gaming and betting, it safeguards the integrity of our ecosystem while opening doors for structured growth," said Animesh Agarwal, esports player and co-founder of gaming creator collective S8UL, who is popularly known as 8bit Thug. “Esports is a sport, built on skill, discipline and years of grind. With government recognition and the right infrastructure, India is now poised to become a global powerhouse in esports and gaming culture."

Also Read | How employees are turning into in-house influencers for brands

“I collaborate with multiple real-money gaming apps, and about 25% of my income as a digital creator comes from these partnerships. Until now, this was a grey area that offered lucrative earning opportunities to lakhs of creators, as these apps operated under the guise of skill-based games," said Yash Barua, a comedy content creator. “In fact, many of these platforms provided long-term contracts for multiple videos rather than one-off posts, ensuring a steady income stream for creators like me who often scramble to secure brand deals independently."

"I feel both disheartened and anxious about the proposed bill because if it passes, working with such apps would become completely illegal. This would force me and many other creators to seek collaboration opportunities with other brands—opportunities that may not be readily available. Without them, there’s a real risk I could end up earning less than I do currently," said Barua, who has 11,700 followers on Instagram. "However, I believe the government has taken a decision that is in the larger interest of the country, and we will have to comply with it."

Creators who do not rely heavily on real-money betting apps see the rationale behind the government's move.

“The online betting apps and real money gaming apps are very lucrative collaborations in terms of payouts for creators to turn down. Two years back, I had also collaborated with a rummy app to promote it for almost thrice the endorsement fee that I regularly charge, unaware of the larger consequences of that partnership," said Pranitaa Pandit, a lifestyle and parenting influencer with 527,000 Instagram followers.

“However, after getting called out and receiving emails and messages from people who lost money due to my promotion of the betting app and another trading platform, I realized that it was messed up and never collaborated with any further such companies despite attractive sums of money offered," Pandit said.

"To date, many influencers, especially young ones looking for quick money on social media, accept such collaboration opportunities quickly and heavily rely on them for a majority of their income. Such influencers, especially those from tier 2 and 3 cities, will take a major hit with the banning of such apps," she added.

Industry watchers suggest that top-tier companies carefully evaluate a creator’s “brand safety" before signing them for collaborations, testing multiple factors, including any past associations with betting apps.

Moreover, some say that after teething troubles, creators may settle down with alternatives for collaborations once there is a clear understanding. “Since the real-money app association factor will be forcefully eliminated, creators may face a short-term downturn. However, over time, as this facet clears out, they are likely to secure more collaborations," Anirudh Sridharan, founder of creator network Hashfame, told Mint.

Data from creator intelligence platform Qoruz shows that between January 2024 and June 2025, of over 8 million influencers in India, close to 11,000 shared nearly 35,000 posts related to betting on Instagram, which raked in views, likes, and comments from 113 million users. Over 40% of these posts were shared by creators with fewer than 100,000 followers, referred to as micro-influencers.