India's content creators may reel under betting app endorsement ban
India's new online gaming bill is set to disrupt influencer incomes by banning promotions of real-money gaming. This legislation could lead to a 25% decline in collaborations, particularly affecting influencers built around gaming culture and betting.
The glitzy world of India’s social media influencers—long fuelled by lucrative brand deals with online gaming companies—is facing an unexpected downturn. With the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in Parliament, influencer incomes are projected to take a substantial hit, as money-spinning collaborations with real-money gaming platforms come under a blanket ban.