"I feel both disheartened and anxious about the proposed bill because if it passes, working with such apps would become completely illegal. This would force me and many other creators to seek collaboration opportunities with other brands—opportunities that may not be readily available. Without them, there’s a real risk I could end up earning less than I do currently," said Barua, who has 11,700 followers on Instagram. "However, I believe the government has taken a decision that is in the larger interest of the country, and we will have to comply with it."