Contestant calls herself ‘man hater’ on Samay Raina's Latent S2, internet erupts with anger: ‘What kind of publicity…’

Samay Raina returned with Season 2 of India’s Got Latent, now streaming on Netflix. A contestant, Sakshi Jha from the latest episode left many angry on the internet as she joked about being a ‘man hater’ on the show. Jha is reportedly a teacher and social media creator from Bihar.

Sakshi Jha on India's Got Latent Season 2 Sakshi Jha became the first contestant of India’s Got Latent Season 2 to receive zero points from all judges of the panel.

Jha introduced herself as a ‘man hater’ on the show. “I genuinely hate mar jaat. Mujhe dekh k lagne lagta ha… ew chi mard,” she jokingly said.

Jha further claimed that she dislikes her father and brother. She added that her grandfather hates her.

“Pati ko daru pi ke marna” As a part of the audition, the contestant shared her goal as “Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (literally translating into I want to beat my husband while being drunk).”

Reacting to her answer, Samay Raina said, “Why don't you just get into a healthy relationship .”

Samay Raina reacts Her comments did not go well among the panel. Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra gave her zero points, making it the lowest score of the season.

Samay Raina also told her, “You are very wrong but you are so entertaining. Toh mai aapko deta hu zero.”

Raina also turned to the audience, asking them to rate her performance. The crowd, too, responded with a “zero.”

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Internet irked Clips from the episode have now gone viral across social media.

Reacting to it, a user wrote on X, “This is Sakshi Jha. She recently appeared on India's Got Latent and expressed her fantasy about beating her future husband. I am a feminist, but that doesn't mean I support this kind of stupidity. Imagine if a man had said the same things about a woman.”

“Never expected to hear such vulgar remarks about men on Samay Raina's show. If a male contestant had said the same things about women, there would've been massive backlash. Many viewers would argue this kind of act shouldn't have been given a platform on such a big show. The audience and every judge rated the act 0/10, showing they didn't approve of those remarks,” added another.

Someone else wrote on the micro-blogging site, “People can do anything and say anything just to become famous.”

Yet another slammed, saying, “What kind of publicity she is craving for..?”

A different user added, “You are a feminist. I always wonder what the opposite of that is. A masculinist? Seems only fair. What would a masculinist do?” “Abuse isn't funny, no matter who says it. Equality means holding everyone to the same standard,” read a comment.

A user also arugued, claiming, “I think she's saying all these things for sarcasm/joke.. not intentionally to hurt someone. Because she's laughing all the time while telling. She just wants to create controversy thats it.”

Who is Sakshi Jha? Sakshi Jha hails from Bihar. As a content creator, she has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio describes her as “Patriarchy’s worst nightmare."