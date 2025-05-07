Coolie 100 day teaser: Rajinikanth brings back Thalapathi vibes in upcoming film, leaves fans nostalgic

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to bring back his magic to the big screen with his much-awaited film Coolie. Recently, the makers released a new teaser to kick off the 100-day countdown to its release. While the teaser has received a positive response from viewers, it is now going viral for a special reason.

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's Coolie teaser In the teaser, fans noticed how Rajinikanth recreated his iconic sunset scene from his all-time hit film, Thalapathi. Several videos comparing the iconic moment from Thalapathi and the Coolie teaser are now circulating on social media.

Fans reminded of Thalapathi after watching Coolie teaser Reacting to the scene, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Same sunset... different world.” Another user called it a “34 years challenge,” while someone else described it as “absolute massy and mesmerising.”

“Same sunset, different worlds,” someone else posted.

Advertisement

The Coolie teaser also featured Ilaiyaraaja’s famous song Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa from the 1983 film Thanga Magan, which sparked controversy after the legendary composer filed a copyright claim. However, the court ruled that Ilaiyaraaja did not have full rights to the song, as the lyrics were written by someone else. It also noted that Sun Pictures had already secured the necessary permissions before using the track.

Thalapathi is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. Backed by G. Venkateswaran, it is a gangster drama starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty alongside Arvind Swamy. The film also featured Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, and Geetha in key roles.

Coolie: release date, plot, cast Meanwhile, Coolie is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, around the Independence Day weekend. The story follows a man’s relentless quest for vengeance, driven by his desire to right past wrongs.

Advertisement

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie boasts an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. The film will reportedly star Aamir Khan in a special cameo role.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film’s title was officially revealed on April 22, with the director sharing, “#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22.”

Coolie is being billed as the perfect family entertainer and was reportedly shot across Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Bangkok.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Rajinikanth.