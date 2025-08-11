Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth’s film to witness blockbuster opening against War 2, crosses ₹20 crore

Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth's much-awaited film, Coolie is all set to hit the theatres across India this week. The film by Lokesh Kanagaraj also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan, raising the excitement of the fans. As a result, the film is set for a blockbuster opening day.

Coolie advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has minted ₹14.12 crore alone from advance booking. Considering blocked tickets, the film is eying a release on 14 August with ₹20.35 crore.

Coolie has sold a total of 6,82,046 tickets so far, with a massive 6,69,050 tickets sold for the Tamil version alone. The Telugu version has sold 3,474 tickets, while the Hindi version has recorded sales of 9,040 tickets. The lowest sales are for the Kannada version, with only 482 tickets sold. However, there is still time for these numbers to grow.

Considering the film has many more days to go before release, it is safe to say that Coolie will dominate the ticket window.

Major regions, including Tamil Nadu, generated a revenue of ₹10.7 crore. Karnataka recorded ₹3.89 crore from advance ticket sales, while Kerala collected ₹4.57 crore so far. Although Telangana’s figures are yet to be revealed, Andhra Pradesh earned ₹49.1K. In the Hindi belt, Maharashtra and Delhi brought in ₹45.63 lakh and ₹22.05 lakh, respectively.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie will clash with YRF's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. War 2's advance booking numbers are way behind the Rajinikanth-starrer for now.

Both films will release on 14 August, on the occasion of Independence day.

Meanwhile, Coolie will open in five languages-- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada as a pan-India film.

The story of the film revolves around a mysterious man who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the coolies in a coastal port town.

Talking about the film, Rajinikanth, who completed 50 years in cinema, said, “I have the same energy and expectations as my fans. God is with us.”

The film has been certified ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes.