Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth’s movie eyes blockbuster ₹15 crore+ opening, 4.9 lakh tickets sold

Coolie advance booking Day 1: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie is all set for a blockbuster opening day business on Thursday, August 14. The movie is already making waves at the box office and is witnessing an unmatched craze on social media.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Sun Pictures, the action drama is eyeing record-breaking advance bookings, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings ever for a Tamil film.

Coolie is expected to strike gold on Day 1 and is estimated to earn at least ₹15 crore on its opening day.

Notably, it is only the first-day estimate. Coolie is likely to earn a lot more through advance ticket sales in the next three days before the release.

Coolie advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has so far sold 4,97,143 tickets for 5,421 shows in all formats across India. The movie has collected a gross of ₹10.32 crore from ticket sales.

Furthermore, considering block seats, the movie is set to have an opening with ₹16.45 crore gross earnings.

City-wise, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have the highest number of screenings for Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

In Kerala alone, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, raking in more than ₹3 crore before release.

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka top the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking. Maharashtra follows closely on the list, followed by Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

About Coolie Coolie will open in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

The star-studded cast, featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, has only added to the growing excitement.