Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Rajinikanth's film witness massive opening day, inches towards ₹20 crore mark

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: It has been a few hours only since Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie released in theatres. The film is poised to earn a substantial amount from advance bookings. Following the early morning shows in India, Coolie is now inching towards the ₹20 crore mark.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's Coolie has earned ₹18.5 crore nett in India on day 1.

While this is live data from the website, the final figure will only be out after the night shows.

More details regarding occupancy, screening counts, and other figures are yet to be revealed.

Fans celebrate Coolie release Meanwhile, several videos of fans celebrating Coolie release have surfaced on social media. While some fans were seen dancing their heart out in theatres and even outside, a group also showered Rajinikanth's posters with milk. Reportedly, some even stopped the film screening inside the theatres during Rajinikanth's entry scene.

Giant posters and standees of Rajinikanth were seen decked up with garlands outside theatres. Some danced to the beats of drums and burst crackers to mark the release of the highly anticipated film.

About Coolie Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

Besides Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Anirudh R scored the music and the songs of Coolie.

The film has received mixed reactions from netizens so far. It is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2 at the box office.

Coolie released as Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema.

The film has received an A (Adults-only) certificate from the censor board.

This is Rajinikanth's first A-rated film in many years.

It also marks the reunion of Thalaiva and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades. They last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank.